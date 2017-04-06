He was wearing a ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ shirt when he was charged with another DUI

Elwood R. Gutshall III’s bad decisions started with his wardrobe choice that night and ended in a jail cell.
The Newville Police Department in Pennsylvania pulled over Gutshall in the early hours of March 19, ostensibly after some St. Patrick’s Day celebrating. Officers said the 44-year-old was driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol level of 0.217, more than two and a half times the legal limit for driving.
It was also at least his second DUI, because officers charged him with both DUI highest rate and driving under a DUI suspension, in addition to traffic violations.
But that still probably wouldn’t have gotten him a lot of attention, if it hadn’t been for his shirt. It was bright green, with the phrase “Drunk Lives Matter” in large, bold letters. That detail prompted the police department to post a picture of him on their Facebook page.
Responses to the post were mixed, with some seeing the humor in the shirt and others saying the man had an obvious problem with alcohol and needed to get some help.
Gutshall faces a preliminary hearing on May 26, according to CBS Pittsburgh.
