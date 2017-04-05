Extra doses of this vitamin makes cancer treatment more effective, study finds

3:02 How to declutter your life Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

0:36 Raw footage from WTVJ of the scene where Francis Karpinski was murdered in 1978

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa