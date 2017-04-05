Pepsi says it’s pulling Kendall Jenner ad that ignited a firestorm of controversy

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

1:29 2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day

3:02 How to declutter your life

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite