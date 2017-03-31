Is April the Giraffe finally ready to give birth? Or is it an April Fools’ Day joke?

Fans and interested observers have been watching April the Giraffe for weeks, waiting for the expectant mother at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, to deliver her fourth calf.
And, according to the park’s Facebook page, this might be the weekend.
“All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight — we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for! Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts,” the post said.
A live stream of April attracted more than 258,000 people on Friday afternoon as the anticipation builds.
Some fans, however, are growing tired of waiting for the 15-year-old April to deliver. Others are beginning to wonder if they’ve been duped all along — given that Saturday is April Fools’ Day and the giraffe’s name is April.
Waiting for April the giraffe to give birth... pic.twitter.com/7zwAkq4w8S— So Cal Mountain Gal (@LiviRichelle) March 31, 2017
I'm telling y'all, the greatest April Fools prank of our generation is going to be pulled off by a giraffe.— Hannah Kay (@hkayc16) March 31, 2017
I hope you all know that April the giraffe having a baby thing is an April fool's joke tomorrow the truth will be revealed— Stranger (@JohanSterling77) March 31, 2017
My teacher just yelled at me for saying April the giraffe isn't pregnant— Kunt (@kurber13) March 31, 2017
April Fools Day 2017. The day everyone learns that April the Giraffe isn't actually pregnant and many of you have wasted a lot of your time.— Michael Burke Jr. (@mburkejr08) March 31, 2017
I'll bet April the giraffe hates being pregnant almost as much as I did. #AprilTheGiraffe— Leah (@leahfelts) March 31, 2017
The giraffe calf is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and stand about 6-feet tall. The zoo said once the calf is born, it will have a contest to name it. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months on average.
Comments