Federal government promises to forgive student debt may be invalid

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:32 Modesto JC beaten by Sacramento

0:47 Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection