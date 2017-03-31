When one brother was electrocuted, the other tried to save him. He died, too.

0:47 Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale Pause

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:32 Modesto JC beaten by Sacramento

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:51 Putting a healthy sizzle into school lunches