Sex while driving led to a crash that killed his wife. Now he’s headed to prison.

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

2:24 California girl on detained father: “I need my dad”

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

2:15 Turlock boxer Marco Delgado discusses career

1:04 Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport