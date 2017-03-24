Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a father’s effort to clear his daughter’s name

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:21 People Protest Possible Repeal of Affordable Care Act

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

1:57 Who is Stephen Bannon?

3:43 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Start of spring season

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off