They found love on a PATH train: TV star, U.S. senator set up date on Twitter

1:05 Concerns raised over threat to senior meals in Stanislaus County Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

3:43 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Start of spring season

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

0:49 Turlock 2017 State of the City Address