Muslim man intervenes and brilliantly breaks up street fight between teen boys

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Pause

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:05 Concerns raised over threat to senior meals in Stanislaus County

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation