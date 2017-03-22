No, 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, it's not called 'A Streetcar Naked Desire'

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent' Pause

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

2:59 The heart of a homeless man

1:19 Lightning strikes tree in Oakdale

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation