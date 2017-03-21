Trump tells Republicans: Support this health bill or risk losing your seats

President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to shore up support for the revised GOP health care legislation ahead of Thursday’s scheduled floor vote in the House.
In a closed-door meeting, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the controversial legislation, saying failure to do so would cost incumbents their seats in the upcoming midterm GOP primaries.
I’m gonna come after you big time. President Donald Trump to conservative Rep. Mark Meadows, according to Rep. Richard Hudson, in Tuesday’s closed-door meeting. Hudson says it was in jest.
House Speaker Paul Ryan praised Trump’s pep talk. “The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park,” Ryan told reporters afterward. “He knocked the cover off the ball.”
But stubborn opposition by a group of conservative House Republicans, dubbed the Freedom Caucus, continues to imperil the bill’s chances for passage.
Those tensions surfaced at the meeting when Trump confronted Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the Freedom Caucus founder and leader, who maintains that GOP leadership won’t have enough votes on Thursday to pass the legislation.
READ MORE: Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill is in serious trouble
After asking Meadows to stand up, Trump said, “I’m counting on you to vote for the bill,” according to Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who was at the meeting.
Trump then warned all Republicans about the election consequences if the bill fails and specifically told Meadows: “I’m gonna come after you big time,” Hudson recalled.
The exchange seemed to be in “jest,” Hudson added, although Trump seemed to think Meadows had previously pledged to him not to hurt the president’s work on the bill.
The revised proposal offered sweeteners for both conservatives and moderates, but the enhancements may not go far enough to sway either.
While Trump’s attitude Tuesday was humorous and engaging, not stern or threatening, Hudson said the president is right that Republicans will feel heat from voters and possibly face primary challenges if they kill what many believe is their best shot at a quick repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.
If 21 Republicans vote against Ryan’s plan, which he calls American Health Care Act, the bill will fail. Democrats unanimously oppose the legislation.
Ryan was optimistic on Tuesday that new proposals to amend the legislation, announced late Monday night, would win over wary Republican moderates who feel the bill harms seniors and the poor, along with the more conservative members who say it’s too much like Obamacare.
The revised proposal offered sweeteners for both groups, but the enhancements may not go far enough to sway either.
For conservatives, the new proposal allows states to require that Medicaid enrollees fulfill a work requirement in order to receive coverage. States could also choose to receive their federal Medicaid funding in the form of a lump-sum block grant rather than an amount based on the number of enrollees. The GOP bill shifts Medicaid, the state/federal health plan for the poor and disabled, from an open-ended entitlement program to one with capped funding.
New amendments to the bill would also bar new states from expanding eligibility for Medicaid under Obamacare. That would nix plans by North Carolina and Kansas to do so.
The bill will also repeal the Affordable Care Act taxes this year instead of in 2018.
Anna Douglas contributed to this report.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
Comments