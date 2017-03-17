The Satanic Temple comes out against spanking in schools with new billboard

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto Pause

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

2:29 Artist John Sams discusses his work

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

1:59 Old church building in Oakdale on the move, awaits conversion

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

3:17 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Transition from winter to spring sports

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home