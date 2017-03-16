Scientists urge moving to China or Germany over Trump budget: ‘Your future is brighter elsewhere’

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:45 Wrist Society profile