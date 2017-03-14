A doomed pilot asked for prayers, then air controllers guided her out of the sky

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:15 Denair custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

1:25 Fire destroys Loreto Court home in central Modesto

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

1:28 Church honors first responders

1:22 Central Catholic: Palma 'ruined our dream' last season