National

March 14, 2017 1:50 PM

‘Pi Day’ deals at restaurants, stores

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant of π and many stores and restaurants across the U.S. offer deals on March 14, which corresponds to the first three digits of Pi, 3.14.

Bakers Square – $2 off pie orders on March 13-14. The double crust fruit pie includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.

Blaze Pizza – any pizza for $3.14.

Bojangles – slices of sweet potato pie for $3.14 each.

Boston Market – free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – any slice of pie for $3.14.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – any slice of signature pie for $3.14.

Fresh Brothers – join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.

Godfather’s Pizza – $3 off a large pizza, medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza, $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Grand Traverse Pie Company – free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase, free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

Hungry Howie’s – purchase any Howie Bread to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Marie Callender’s – lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

Pi Pizzeria – buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14, free large pizza with proof of birth date.

Pieology – custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

Urban Bricks Pizza – pizza for $3.14.

Villa Italian Kitchen – cheese pizza for $3.14.

Your Pie – pizza, select combos and craft beer for $3.14.

Whole Foods – $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-food Pi Day deals

&Pizza – free wedding and party.

Kohl’s – online0only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.

Adafruit – 20 percent off select Rasberry Pi products.

Half.com – 95 percent off The Life of Pi paperback.

Maker Shed – 10 percent of Rasberry Pi kit.

Spreadshirts – $10 Pirate Pi Day T-shirt.

ThinkGeek – spend $31.41 or more online and get a free Pi Day T-shirt.

Zazzle – 14 percent off Pi Day order.

Denair custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

Pi Day got its due at Denair Middle School on Monday. A lunchtime assembly included everything from custodian Charlie Asbill reciting more than 800 digits in the sequence to pies in the face for principal Travis Manley and some teachers. Pi, the ratio of

For more deals go to www.offers.com/blog/post/pi-day-freebies-deals.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View more video

Nation & World Videos