Blacks more likely to be falsely convicted of murder, especially if victim is white

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out Pause

1:26 Syracuse's Boeheim on ACC Tournament: 'There is no value playing in Greensboro. None'

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:20 Governor and Sheriff dedicate new detention center

0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

1:53 Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf