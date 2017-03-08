Want a job hunting down really big snakes? Florida agency may be hiring soon

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

2:20 Governor and Sheriff dedicate new detention center

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:52 City, MYSA end soccer field partnership

3:21 Sights and Sounds: A daylong tribute to Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace

3:19 Mercedes Wallace, wife of slain Stanislaus County deputy, talks about husband

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking