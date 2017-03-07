Couple buys cute bungalow after the owner disappeared. Then they searched the attic

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

0:42 Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:39 Ripon plant makes health products for cows

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting