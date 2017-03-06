As his young son dies, a father tries to squeeze a lifetime into a few months

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

1:06 Tree struck by lightning in St. Louis glows red

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

1:10 Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:48 Patterson girls beaten in D-III final

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:42 Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs