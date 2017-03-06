Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s travel privileges ‘under review’

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Pause

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

1:30 Great Valley Academy Salida kids buy into business savvy

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora