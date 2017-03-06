Facebook is now flagging fake news stories as ‘disputed’

You might not be able to trust everything you read on the internet, but Facebook is now trying to tell you when it thinks a news story might be false.
The social networking giant began rolling out tags to label fake news as “disputed” Friday, months after it announced that it would actively combat fake news by trying to label suspicious stories.
The new labels appear under the suspected fake news, with a red exclamation point in a white triangle. Text identifies the item as “disputed,” and provides the source or sources that fact-checked the link in question. The disputed label also appears on the link preview before a user attempts to post the story.
Facebook is flagging links to fake sites now, looks like: pic.twitter.com/N7xaWDkdYA— Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) March 3, 2017
“Sometimes people share fake news without knowing it,” reads a pop up window that appears when a user clicks on the “disputed” label. “When independent fact-checkers dispute this content, you may be able to visit their websites to find out why.”
Among the stories that have already run afoul of Facebook’s new labeling system is one by the so-called Seattle Tribune, claiming Trump’s Android phone is the source of leaks that have plagued his young administration. The Seattle Tribune, which is not a real news site, openly describes itself as a “news and entertainment satire web publication” and explicitly states the stories on its site are “fictional,” Recode reported.
But the process of finding and labeling such stories involves several steps. When Facebook announced it would roll out fake news labels last year, it described a system that relied either on its own software or on users to catch possibly fake stories that would then be reviewed by real journalists to determine if the story was false or true.
Facebook’s help center now tells users that news stories that are reported as fake “may be reviewed by independent third-party fact-checkers” who sign onto a code of principles authored by the journalism nonprofit institute Poynter.
“A story may be marked as disputed if these fact-checkers find the story to be fake,” it reads.
So far, Facebook’s fact-checking partners include Snopes, Factcheck.org, ABC News, and PolitiFact, Business Insider reported, though it is unclear how widely the label will be used on the social media site.
“We have a responsibility to reduce the spread of fake news on our platform,” Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s vice president of product development, told The Washington Post at the time.
Comments