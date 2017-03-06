The next time they ask for cash on the corner, they might be offered a job instead

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

1:42 Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking