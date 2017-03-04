Son tells of father’s fury, chilling confession: ‘I’ve just killed two police’

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:39 Modesto's Beyer falls in Sac-Joaquin Section D-II boys basketball final

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

0:45 Wrist Society profile

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking