She hired a 'hit man' to see her grandchildren more. Now she's headed to jail.

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

0:23 Raw video: Fatal accident east of Modesto

1:18 Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:31 Tour gives glimpse of training center planned for Modesto Bee building

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8