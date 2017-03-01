Is Garfield a boy? An internet flame war erupted over that very question.

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short) Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final