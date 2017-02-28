National

February 28, 2017 9:23 AM

Injuries reported as car runs into people at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

By Vann Trotter

vtrotter@mcclatchy.com

A car ran into people at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday, and multiple injuries have been reported. The City of Gulf Shores tweeted that the parade has been canceled.

Al.com reported that the car was part of the parade and struck a marching band that had just entered the street. It reported that 11 teenagers were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

This breaking story will be updated.

