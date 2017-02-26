Oscar Watch: Kimmel jabs Trump; Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali win

Host Jimmy Kimmel started the Oscars broadcast by acknowledging that the country is politically divided and that he felt some pressure to be the guy to bring people together.
“Let’s get something straight off the top: I can’t do that,” he said, to laughter. The hose then pointed out controversial “Hacksaw Ridge” director nominee Mel Gibson and said: “There’s only one ‘Braveheart’ in this audience, and he’s not going to unite us either.”
More of Kimmel’s best zingers from Sunday’s Academy Awards:
▪ In reference to last year’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy: “Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to thank President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?”
▪ “It has been an amazing year for movies,” he said. “Black people saved NASA (‘Hidden Figures’) and white people saved jazz (‘La La Land’).”
▪ “This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us.”
▪ Kimmel asked the “overrated” Meryl Streep to stand for the audience, which gave her a standing ovation. Kimmel said to the best actress nominee, “Nice dress, by the way. Is that an Ivanka?”
▪ “I’ve never been to the Oscars before, and the way you people go through hosts it’s probably my last time here.”
▪ Kimmel also alluded to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s banning of some reporters from a briefing on Friday, saying that reporters from CNN, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and others needed to leave.
“We have no tolerance for fake news,” he said.
▪ Kimmel said about audience members, “some of you will get to come up on stage here and give a speech that the president of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement.”
No longer ‘Hidden’
She said only “thank you,” but it was one of the more moving moments of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.
Katherine Johnson, 98, the former NASA mathematician played by Taraji P. Henson in the movie “Hidden Figures,” was brought onstage in a wheelchair to thunderous applause. She was introduced by Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer, who all star in the film as female black mathematicians who helped put NASA ahead in the space race against the Soviet Union. “Hidden Figures” was nominated for best picture.
Candies from heaven
Junior Mints and Red Vines were parachuted from the rafters of the Dolby Theatre, but, as TV Guide noted, it failed to impress best actor nominee Ryan Gosling.
Not even candy falling from the sky impresses Ryan Gosling at the #Oscars https://t.co/rbnrLfc5JG pic.twitter.com/s47LLs8mKr— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 27, 2017
Animated films: ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Piper’
“Zootopia” won the animated film Academy Award. The winner of the animated short Oscar was “Piper.”
Disney’s “Zootopia” tells the story of an earnest rabbit who is the first of her kind to become a police officer in a city in which predators and prey live together in a sometimes fragile peace.
“We got this crazy idea of talking about humanity with talking animals in the hopes that when the film came out, it would make the world just a slightly better place,” said producer Byron Howard.
Documentary: ‘O.J.: Made in America’
Ezra Edelman’s “O.J.: Made in America” took best documentary, making it — at 467 minutes — the longest Oscar winner ever, beating out the 1969 best foreign language film winner “War and Peace” (431 minutes).
Edelman’s documentary, while it received an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release, was seen by most on ESPN as a serial, prompting some to claim its place was at the Emmys, not the Oscars.
Edelman dedicated the award to the victims of the famous crime, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
“This is also for other victims, victims of police violence, police brutality,” Edelman said. “This is their story as it is Ron and Nicole’s.”
Foreign language film: ‘The Salesman’
Iran’s “The Salesman” is the second win in the category for writer/director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011’s “A Separation.” He boycotted the Oscars in protest of the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.
In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others and that is more needed today than ever.
“My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of the other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.,” he wrote. “Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear.”
“The Salesman” is a thriller about a married couple’s attempts to find peace and justice in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment.
Supporting actress: Viola Davis
Viola Davis won best supporting actress for “Fences” at Sunday’s Academy Awards, becoming the first African-American to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony.
She noted that the people with the greatest potential are those who are buried in cemeteries.
“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?” she said in her acceptance speech. “And I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost. … We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. Here’s to (playwright) August Wilson, who exhumed and exhalted the ordinary people.”
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for “Moonlight.”
“I want to thank my teachers, my professors, I had so many wonderful teachers,” he said.
“One thing that they consistently told me … is that it wasn’t about you. It’s not about you. It’s about these characters. You’re in service to these stories and these characters. I’m so blessed to have had this opportunity. It’s about Juan, it’s about Chiron, it’s about Paula,” he said, mentioning the main characters of “Moonlight.”
He went on to thank director Barry Jenkins, his manager and cast and his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days before the ceremony.
“I want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process,” he said.
Going for the gold
The so-called “Hollywood Left” may not agree with Trump’s politics, but they sported a lot of his favorite color Sunday at the Academy Awards.
Emma Stone, Jessica Biel, Dakota Johnson, Robin Roberts and several others wore gold and its variations on the red carpet.
my home girl is wearing gold so she can match her oscar.... a legend pic.twitter.com/aciKsVDbzq— stephanie (@aprilkepners) February 27, 2017
Dakota Johnson Channels Oscar Statue In Gold Dress https://t.co/PJaXp0Dn7b pic.twitter.com/DYC3yUYMRZ— Maudy (@maudy_dmu) February 27, 2017
Many others sported blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, including best actress nominee Ruth Negga and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Associated Press reported Miranda brought his mother to the Oscars, and she also prominently displayed the ribbon. The ACLU is among the groups suing over a travel ban imposed by Trump’s administration that has been placed on hold by federal courts.
Director Barry Jenkins said he planned to wear one and realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost it.
Jenkins, who is nominated for best director for “Moonlight,” said he did not know what he would say if he won an Oscar Sunday.
“I think art is inherently political,” he said, and went on to say he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the awards show.
Anti-Oscar protests
A small group of Trump supporters rallied Sunday in Hollywood in advance of the Academy Awards, according to The Associated Press.
The group held its demonstration not far from the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars ceremony was to be held.
About a dozen protesters carried signs, Trump banners and American flags, chanting such slogans as, “Celebrities don’t speak for us” and “Hollywood, don’t divide us.”
The protest was called by the San Fernando Valley for Trump Celebration group, which said it believed “Hollywood elites” were trying to divide America.
Emily Hemingway, 19, and her boyfriend David Feiner, 24, joined the crowd of about a dozen outside the Hollywood/Vine station.
“Everyone likes to worship these celebrities as if they’re some sort of deities,” Feiner said.
“We just want to show that just because a celebrity thinks a certain way and because they might express their views on a large platform, that does not reflect the views of all of America,” Hemingway added. “That reflects the views of that individual person. I feel like celebrities are trying to kind of speak for us and we want to speak for us. That’s why we’re out here.”
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
