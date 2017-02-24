Chief removes 'Blue Lives Matter' from police cars after public backlash

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall