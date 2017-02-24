His mom wasn’t breathing, but he didn’t know his address. He called 911 for help

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court Pause

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

0:37 Car slams into house in Ceres

0:57 Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

2:01 Residents discuss Highway 132 redesign at public forum