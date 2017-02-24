Family Christian bookshop closing all stores after ‘2 difficult years’

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

0:37 Car slams into house in Ceres

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:57 Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

0:58 Fatal shooting in Patterson

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

0:48 Don Pedro Reservoir spillway, Tuolumne River from high above