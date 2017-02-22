Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

0:43 Fire crew rescues two dogs stranded at the American Legion Hall Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

2:11 Flooding in Modesto's Airport District

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

1:03 Turlock school board may shrink to 5

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

1:59 Tuolumne, Dry Creek views from Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017