‘Cheerleader’ does cartwheels during a sobriety test. Things go sideways.

0:50 High above Modesto's Dry Creek at Tuolumne River Pause

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:47 Central Catholic girls pull away from Colfax in OT

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!