Russian diplomat under U.S. scrutiny in election meddling speaks

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

0:22 Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

0:38 'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:09 Boy badly hurt when hit by car

1:11 Silvia Camarillo speaks about her experience at Bolivia World Meeting of Popular Movements

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley