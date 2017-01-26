Have a Hatchimal that won’t hatch? There’s a lawsuit for that.

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

3:02 Mother makes appeal to daughters killer

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

0:54 Jurors find defendant guilty in 2010 Modesto shooting