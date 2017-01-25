Cab driver calls John Elway best quarterback ever, then realizes Elway is in car

The good news is Sam Snow thinks former Denver Broncos star John Elway is the greatest quarterback of all time.
That’s good because Snow was asked about his pick for the best quarterback by Glenn Stearns, whom the Denver Post said is a friend of Elway’s and an entrepreneur and a philanthropist.
Oh, and Elway also was in the cab at the time with his wife, Paige. The Post said the ride took place in Washington D.C. when the Elways were going to the Presidential Inauguration.
It’s a funny interaction in part because Snow is a Steelers fan.
