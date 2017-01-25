SC legislator, indicted for beating his wife, resigns before House can boot him out

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court Pause

0:29 Frank Carson in Stanislaus County Court

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:07 Modesto Christian outlasts Beyer for 163rd consecutive league win

1:23 Steve Knell profile