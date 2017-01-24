Why tweets from the Badlands National Park account are being taken as resistance

Whoever runs the Badlands National Park Twitter account seems to be staging a protest against the Trump administration.
At least that’s how Tuesday’s tweets about climate facts are being taken by others on social media.
The National Park Service was told to stop tweeting by the Trump administration after retweeting a picture comparing the inauguration day crowds from Barack Obama’s inaugural 2009 with Donald Trump’s in 2017, and another tweet that pointed out several policies that were missing form the new White House website.
We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv— NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2017
The account was reactivated the next day, according to The Washington Post.
But on Tuesday, Badlands National Park in South Dakota — which has extensive fossil beds and 244,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie — began tweeting facts about climate change.
Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017
Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. "Ocean Acidification" #climate #carboncycle— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017
Burning one gallon of gasoline puts nearly 20lbs of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere. #climate— Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017
The tweets have been deleted.
Golden Gate National Park tweeted a climate message Monday: “2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row” and included a report from NASA and NOAA. It has not been deleted.
A second rogue National Park still talking about climate change. Three is a pattern, guys... https://t.co/AadYEA9gRI— Elana Schor (@eschor) January 24, 2017
What might seem like harmless tweets are being seen as taking a stand against Trump and his administration by other social media users. Trump’s administration removed all references to climate change on its website.
I salute you, Badlands National Park tweeter who is probably going to get fired but is going out in style. https://t.co/LrcH91IOuJ— Kate Sheppard (@kate_sheppard) January 24, 2017
The Badlands National Park account is currently engaged in an act of radical political resistance by tweeting —facts and science—— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 24, 2017
The Trump administration ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to stop posting to social media accounts or blogs, according to the Associated Press.
