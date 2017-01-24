He took an oath to protect. Now he's accused of stealing and trying to kill a woman.

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

1:07 Modesto Christian outlasts Beyer for 163rd consecutive league win

1:23 Steve Knell profile

0:29 Frank Carson in Stanislaus County Court

1:51 Tree crushes Modesto business office