Fox News cuts Stacey Dash loose, and her critics cheer

Conservative commentator Stacey Dash has an ardent and passionate following — of critics.
So they’re giving the controversial “Clueless” actress a “don’t-let-the-door-hit-you” send-off on Twitter now that Fox News has cut ties with her.
Stacey Dash outside the unemployment office first thing Monday morning pic.twitter.com/E7CZBlyjNf— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2017
The network said on Monday that it will not renew the contracts of Dash, veteran conservative columnist George Will, political strategist Ed Rollins and columnist Cal Thomas, according to The Associated Press.
Dash was already something of a pariah to many African-Americans before she signed on with Fox because she supported Mitt Romney over Barack Obama for president.
But the words that came out of her mouth after she started working with Fox put her even more deeply at odds with some.
stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2017
Salty language earned her a two-week suspension in December 2015 when she said President Obama “could give a s**t” about ISIS, criticizing his policies about the terrorist group.
Then last January, on “Fox & Friends,” she picked a fight with BET, arguing against black award shows and black organizations.
“I think it’s ludicrous,” she said. “We have to make up our minds; either we want to have segregation or integration. If we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET (Black Entertainment Television) and the BET Awards, and the (NAACP) Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re black.”
The backlash was swift, and Dash doubled down in a blog post she called “Why I Say What I Say, Even Though I Drive Whoopi, BET, and Most Other Black People Crazy.”
“It seems every other black person in America has disowned me,” she wrote. “That’s because I said things like ‘Black History Month’ and BET shouldn’t exist, since they further divide us. I feel like it’s hypocritical to say that we’re all the same, but then to self-segregate into little enclaves of society.
“Also, I think the #OscarSoWhite controversy is lame, because black people should not demand that every segment of society who watches movies be reflected in the number of Oscars given to actors and actresses. That’s just not how the world works ...”
The world, indeed, works in mysterious ways, as seen in the victory lap Twitter is taking over the news of her dismissal.
Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d— Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017
Funny how @REALStaceyDash shunned the black community just to get shunned by white folks and lose her job at Fox News.. pic.twitter.com/P7S3xyIpuF— Helga PaTacky ♍️ (@VirgoPrinze) January 23, 2017
When Stacey Dash shows up @BET headquarters looking for a job Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/nInko8L30P— #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 22, 2017
Dear Stacey Dash ,— lanette williams (@soulsister27) January 22, 2017
We at FoxNews feel since we no longer have a black president we will no longer need a token negro.
Good Luck, FoxNews
"Stacey dash got fired from Fox News"— Sept 4th (@DubOnDaBeatz) January 22, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/tvNwS7H5u9
Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma.— Taammmmmmm (@mieramamii) January 22, 2017
Comments