January 23, 2017 12:43 PM

Even ‘Johnny Football’ has advice for President Trump — and it’s not bad

By Brian Murphy

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel knows about the pitfalls of fame.

Manziel, who won the 2012 Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M and enjoyed a brilliant two-year run as “Johnny Football” with the Aggies, saw his brief professional career derailed by constant partying, drug and alcohol use and domestic violence charges.

So Manziel has certainly dealt with his critics on social media — and the former first-round NFL pick had some advice for President Donald Trump, a noted Twitter user.

Shockingly, Manziel’s advice was met with some positive reviews.

Manziel deleted his Twitter account shortly after sending the tweet on Monday.

Manziel was cut by the Browns after the 2015 seasons, just two years into his NFL career. He is planning a comeback, he said earlier this month.

