Teen wanted revenge after he was hit with a brick, but he killed the wrong person

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

1:17 Americans protest Trump presidency

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:12 'This virus just attacks the body and the brain': Danielle Alaimo describes CMV

1:23 Steve Knell profile

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff