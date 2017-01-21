Viral video shows motorcyclist riding on back of car after freeway crash

Gripping video footage shows a motorcyclist rear-ending a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater, then hanging on for a ride atop the car’s trunk.
The video was uploaded to liveleak.com, and Bill’s Towing and Recovery in Yelm posted the video this week on its Facebook page. Several Facebook users who shared the video said they had driven past the accident scene shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, near the Deschutes Way exit.
Once the car slows down, the video shows the motorcyclist yelling at the driver on the freeway’s shoulder. The driver of the car was eventually arrested for DUI, but a trooper on the scene determined the crash was the motorcyclist’s fault, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Check out the video below:
The driver of the car had been driving erratically, and the motorcyclist had cut across all lanes while trying to catch up and record the car’s license plate number with his GoPro camera, Trooper Brooke Bova said.
When the car slowed down because of heavy traffic, the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and slammed into the vehicle. The motorcyclist was then carried about a quarter-mile down the freeway, Bova said. No major injuries were reported, although the motorcyclist complained of knee pain, Bova said.
It is unknown at this time when and if charges of reckless driving or negligent driving will be filed against the motorcyclist. Bova confirmed that the video came from a semi-truck driver who had witnessed the incident.
Boyd’s Towing responded to the scene to recover the vehicles. An employee at Boyd’s confirmed the incident occurred Monday, but was unaware as to who made the video.
