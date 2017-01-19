How long does it take to reach bottom of Excel spreadsheet? Hours and hours and hours

0:48 Storm takes down power lines and trees Pause

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

1:34 Art Play Sculpture's Future In Jeopardy

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank