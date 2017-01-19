Mayor resigns after one month in office, via Facebook

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:48 Storm takes down power lines and trees

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized