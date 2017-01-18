If your driverless car has to kill someone, who should it be? Programmers want to know

0:40 Three injured when car hits Modesto Applebee's Pause

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

2:59 MLK Day Service In Modesto

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference