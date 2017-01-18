She asked police for help finding her teeth. Cops found them in a stolen car

Lindsay Jean Stanley-McShane couldn’t find her teeth or her shoes, so she asked deputies to help her find them.
Lake County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office deputies, who found the 31-year-old while responding to reports of a suspicious person trying to enter homes around 1 a.m. Friday, were very helpful, according to the Daily Commercial. They found her dentures and her pink tennis shoes almost immediately — inside a nearby stolen car.
Police found the gray Kia, stolen from Marion County, with the lights on and door open. It was out of gas.
Stanley-McShane, who police said “seemed to be on drugs,” quickly claimed ownership of her teeth and footwear, but told police she was only a passenger in the car and she didn’t know who was driving, the news site reported.
She was treated in the hospital for drugs, then jailed on charges of stealing a car and possessing a stolen car.
Alex Harris
