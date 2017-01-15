Man who killed an intruder is in trouble for what police found inside his house

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

2:20 Blue Mass at St Joseph's

1:15 Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions