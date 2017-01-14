He broke his neck in the snow, but his dog stayed by his side — and saved his life

2:33 Late goal gives Turlock girls soccer victory over Merced's Golden Valley Pause

0:38 Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired