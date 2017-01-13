White teen seeks tuition help after parents punish her for dating black student

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.